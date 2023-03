LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO) — Pounds of meth and a handgun were found during a drug bust on the Yankton Sioux Reservation over the weekend.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police says they helped the Bureau of Indian Affairs and South Dakota Highway Patrol with the seizure on Saturday.

Authorities say around 2 pounds of meth were found.

Photo from the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.

Photo from the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.

Photo from the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police posted these pictures of the seizure on Facebook.

Officials say the meth was going to Fort Randall Casino & Hotel.