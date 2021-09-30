Officials anticipate big numbers ahead of pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner in South Dakota and wildlife officials are expecting big numbers.

Things are looking up for pheasant hunting season this year in South Dakota.

That’s why Alex Jensen and a handful of his co-workers and some of their clients came here to Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex near Humboldt.

“I hear there are going to be a lot of birds this year, so we are just practicing up,” Jensen said.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say the dry spring and summer could lead to a record number of pheasants this year. only one problem, shotgun shells, hunters are having a hard time finding some to buy.

