Officials announce 2019 Sioux Falls crime stats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to be a safe city, according to Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Matt Burns.

On Wednesday morning, Burns and TenHaken announced the 2019 crime stats during a media briefing. They highlighted a record number of drug seizures and discussed the challenges police continue to face in a growing city.

Burns announced the SFPD received a record amount of calls for service in 2019 with 125,885 calls. The number is a 3-percent increase from 2018 and Burns said the more police calls reflects the more than 3,000 people estimated to have joined the local population.

Both Burns and TenHaken highlighted violent crimes either remained steady or decreased in 2019. You can watch the full briefing the video below.

