Officials advise no unnecessary travel on gravel roads in Brookings County

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- The rainy weather is causing problems, especially on gravel roads in Brookings County. The sheriff's office is once again reminding drivers that some roads in the county may have water running over them and that they shouldn't travel through them.

Travis Wrenkly lives in rural Brookings County and says this is becoming a common sight on gravel roads.

"We've got the same thing everywhere around here and a lot of the roads in our area are at least passable with vehicles and pickup trucks and things like that but, our biggest thing right now is that farm equipment," lives in Brookings County, Travis Wrenkly said.

In fact, he used to drive this road daily to take feed his livestock.

"We can't send feed trucks down there, we can't load hogs down that direction. I can't run a planter down there or anything like that. Yeah, we are really having to pick our way around the county and try to almost send a scouting vehicle ahead and figure out what roads we can use," Wrenkly said.

County officials are advising no unnecessary travel on gravel roads. With the recent rains, roads have water running over them.

"We've had rain just about everyday for the past week. All the gravel roads, whether they're county or township roads are just taking a beating right now, moisture is filling them up," Brookings County emergency manager Bob Hill said.

Drier weather could hopefully give the roads a break.

"It's going to take probably about a good week of no rain and some good sunshine and that's just for the roads," Hill said.

Something Wrenkly is hoping comes sooner, rather than later.

"We need drier weather. Hopefully we can get some funding for some of the townships. The townships are really struggling from this winter, with all the snow removal we had and now we've got roads like this and we've got water management problems that we need to kind of work with," Wrenkly said.

The emergency manager says that county officials have had to pull some vehicles out of the roads because they've gotten stuck.