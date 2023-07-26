SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2035 downtown plan is one step closer to being presented to the Sioux Falls city council.

Today, the city released the official draft.

It includes 6 main focus points… one which has a goal of making downtown Sioux Falls a year-round destination.

“One of the most consistent things that we heard from the public engagement process was the development of a multipurpose recreation and entertainment facility,” said Phill Schiller. This ranged in everything from sports, recreation or other opportunities to attend entertainment events in downtown. So providing another entertainment venue in out downtown.”

Growth and development is also focus.

The city is looking for feedback from community members on the draft plan.