Officers respond to multiple crashes on Interstate 29

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash as well another vehicle sliding into the median at the same location.

The incident was on Interstate 29 roughly one mile south of the Codington, Hamlin line and took place around 8 p.m.

The driver of the rollover vehicle was transported to the hospital by the Castlewood Ambulance.



Pictures of the incident posted by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office

While crews were responding to the initial incidents, another vehicle heading north slid into the ditch at the same location.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Castlewood Fire Department, Estelline Fire Department and the Estelline Ambulance were all on the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.