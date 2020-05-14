Officers receive gifts during National Police Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s not alarming to say our local officers and sheriffs dedicate a lot of time to make sure everyone in KELOLAND feels safe; A job that’s not always appreciated.

“Police work is tough. I mean, obviously, we’re out there to try and provide safety to the public; not everyone is a fan of police,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

One week out of the year is dedicated to reminding us to appreciate their hard work; often known as National Police Week.

“It ends up being a very humbling experience; the fact that we have people showing us a lot of different ways of how they appreciate us,” Clemens said.

Officer Clemens says they haven’t seen many gestures this year due to COVID-19. That is, until Tuesday, when members from the Children’s Inn. dropped off some goodie bags.

“Between the sheriff’s office and the police department it was around 380, I think it was, so yeah. It ended up being a lot so that every person got one,” Carter said.

Operations Director for the Children’s Inn. Amy Carter and her staff delivered bags containing Gatorade, gum, candy, notebooks and pens. The police department often works with the Children’s Inn dealing with cases involving domestic and child abuse.

“These are individuals who put their life on the line every day for us whether it’s, you know, obviously, going into violent and scary situations to just responding to the community at large during COVID-19; that’s a lot of risk,” Carter said.

While we may always hear the sounds of their efforts,

Any gesture showing appreciation for them, no matter the size, wont go unheard.

“We’ve got tremendous support of the public in Sioux Falls, and it just means a lot. Just those little gestures just to say that they know that they appreciate the work that we do,” Clemens said.