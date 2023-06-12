SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police along with the Volunteers of America and tre Ministries took place in the second annual Camp Postcard this past week.

Camp Postcard stands for “peace officers striving to create and reinforce dreams.” Sioux Falls police officers act as camp counselors for children going into seventh grade. During this camp, children forge positive relationships with peace officers. Kids from all backgrounds are welcome to attend.

The camp is entirely donation based. The Volunteers of America put together pre and post-camp activities for the kids and collect data based on the experiences of the kids and officers. Because of Camp Postcard, the children who attend feel significantly safer around police officers.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Volunteers of America wish to continue Camp Postcard, citing Mayor Paul TenHaken’s “One Sioux Falls” initiative.