SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police responded to a home in the central part of the city Wednesday morning for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to the department’s public information officer, a witness reported a vehicle parked and running in a driveway on S Center Avenue, just north of 21st Street. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the man in the vehicle began fighting with officers. While he was eventually arrested, there were minor injuries to the officers and suspect.