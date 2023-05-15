SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day; a day set aside to recognize law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In Sioux Falls, the community is showing their appreciation to law enforcement all this week, one plate at a time.

Nefu Mageo of the Hillside Resort at Lake Madison brought his culinary skills to the Law Enforcement Center today as part of police week.

“We got some chicken and pulled pork, it’s more like an island salad with rice, baked beans and cole slaw,” Mageo said.

Mageo says it’s a simple gesture as a way to say thanks.

“It’s just one of those things, we have the opportunity to do it, not many people out there have the opportunity to do this, so it’s just giving back to the officers and appreciate all the work they do every day and protect the city,” Mageo said.

Officers will be fed all week by a different sponsor each day.

“It means a lot to know the community supports law enforcement, I think we live in a community and a state where our citizens defend the police, they don’t defund the police, they treat us with dignity and respect,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Sioux Falls’ Chief of Police, Jon Thum says this week is meaningful.

“It’s a week where we kind of slow down and celebrate the profession, especially in the past couple of years a lot of people were criticizing and taking shots, but we want to focus on the great things law enforcement does and a great group of people doing things for the city,” Thum said.

Sheriff Milstead says our community isn’t like some others where police aren’t respected.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in a restaurant or out in public and had somebody come up and say thank you for your service thanks for what your officers do, it’s really nice to see the appreciation,” Milstead said.

That’s why Mageo keeps bringing his food from the lake to the law.

“The food must be good because they want me to come back,” Mageo said.

To read up more on police week and to see a list of scheduled events, click here.