RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said.

Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man with a large knife running toward the officer, according to police.

“Within seconds, the man was very close proximity to the officer to the point where the officer didn’t know if he was stabbed or not. The officer defended himself and drew his department firearm and fired at the suspect,” Chief Don Hedrick, Rapid City Police Dept., said.

Hedrick said the officer then pulled his weapon and fired at the suspect who dropped to the ground. The officer performed emergency life-saving measures on the man. When medical help arrived, he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

“Witnesses after the fact had advised that they had saw the man, prior to law enforcement arrival, stabbing himself with that knife. Every indication that we have at this moment is that the man was trying to hurt or kill the responding police officer,” Hedrick said.

The officer was not injured.

“This was a very dynamic situation in terms that it happened very quickly. We had the opportunity to watch the body camera footage and it’s frankly, kind of chilling with how quickly it happened and how close the guy was to the officer,” Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Hedrick said that nobody else was injured.

“There were some witnesses that saw some of this happen and I’m glad that none of the witnesses or the officer himself was injured,” Chief Hedrick said.

The Rapid City Police Department has turned the case over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released as authorities notify family members.