STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — As the state’s top law enforcement official, Marty Jackley is in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He was on the scene Wednesday after a law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting on the southeastern edge of Sturgis. One person was hurt in the shooting.

A release from the AG’s office says no officers were injured. Jackley says too often; law officers are put in dangerous situations.

“Whenever I hear about an officer-involved shooting where an officer is put in a difficult situation to have to make that decision of whether or not to use lethal force, it weighs heavily on me,” said Jackley.

Jackley says as Attorney General; he’s had to go to officers’ funerals.

“Many of these that we are seeing the escalation in violent crime goes straight back to drugs and straight back to our borders and not properly policing those,” said Jackley.

The state’s largest city is seeing its share of officer-involved shootings. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemons says “why” they are happening.. is tough to answer.

“We do know that there are more people that are more willing to use firearms than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Clemens. “Whether it’s in the commission of a crime or threatening somebody there are people that are firing guns it seems on a fairly regular basis, some time they are shooting them in the air sometimes they are shooting them at houses or cars or even people.”

The state division of Criminal Investigation is looking into this latest shooting in Sturgis. They expect to release their findings in about 30 days.