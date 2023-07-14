SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An overnight search for an armed suspect in north-central Sioux Falls ended with shots fired, according to Police Chief Jon Thum.

Thum said the events started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when someone who lives near Brookings Street and N Walts Avenue heard noises coming from their garage. When they went to check it out, they found a man rummaging through a car. The witness told police the man pulled out a gun and held them at gunpoint before running away.

The victim gave police who responded to the neighborhood a description of the suspect.

Hours later, as officers responded to a different call in the area of Russell Street and N Prairie Avenue, a man matching the suspect’s description was seen walking nearby. When police tried to get him to stop, he took off running. Officers pursued him and when one came across him in a backyard, the officer fired their duty weapon, hitting the suspect.

Chief Thum says a gun was found at the scene. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation.

Thum says Sean Kilbourn, 35, was taken to the hospital and has already been released. He is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. As of Friday morning, he was being held for possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole hold.

South Dakota Attorney General Jackley said in a news release, the DCI is working with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

As they look into what happened, the DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.

The DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney for a final determination on the officer’s action. That is expected to be released within 30 days.

Thum says the officer is on administrative leave.

