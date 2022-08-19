PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team member was justified in using lethal force in the July 3 shooting that killed a Sioux Falls man, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General said Friday.

Glenn Nisich, 57, was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a Hartford home on July 2.

According to the shooting summary, the Sioux Falls SWAT team was called to assist with a search warrant and apprehension of Nisich at a residence in eastern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. July 3. The Crime Negotiations Unit was also on scene speaking to Nisich on a cell phone.

At 6:18 a.m. Nisich pointed his firearm north and fired one round in the general direction of a police drone, the marksmen’s area and occupied houses, the report from the DCI said. The SWAT team member fired two shots at Nisich, hitting him once.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.