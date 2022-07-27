RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.

Officers responded to a casino in the area for reports of someone showing and firing a gun in the parking lot. The man fired at officers when they arrived.

“Our officers returned fire on the subject, and he is deceased. This appears to be an attack on police officers at this time,” Chief Hedrick said.

A patrol car was hit one to three times. No officers were hurt.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in the investigation.