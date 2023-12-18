MARSHALL, M.N. (KELO) — A domestic disturbance response from the Marshall Police Department led to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Marshall Police Department released a statement on Facebook about the incident. Authorities say at approximately 2:30 a.m. on December 18, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Brussels Court for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officer noted a woman being actively stabbed by the suspect. The officer made contact with the male suspect, a taser was deployed and at one point during the contact with the man, shots were fired.

Life-saving measures were performed, however, the suspect died at the scene.

The woman was airlifted to Sioux Falls for medical treatment and is currently in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the public currently as it is not believed that this was a random attack.

The Marshall Police Department has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the shooting and will provide more information upon the conclusion of the investigation.