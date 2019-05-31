Local News

Officer involved shooting deputy back on duty

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:58 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:00 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Bond remains at a half million dollars cash for the suspect in an officer involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Sioux Falls and the deputy is back on duty. 

George Rinzy, Junior is out of the hospital and made his first court appearance Friday afternoon facing multiple charges that could put him behind bars for a long time. 

Rinzy rolled into the Minnehaha County courthouse today in a wheelchair. He had been in the hospital after he was shot just ten days ago.

The incident was caught on cell phone video by a witness who happened to be in the courthouse parking lot when the shooting occurred.   

Court papers say Rinzy had not one, but two knives on him when he began acting out. During the incident, several deputies were confronting Rinzy, telling him to drop the knives. When he charged again, Deputy Craig Olson shot him in the stomach.  

Olson, who is back on duty in uniform, sat in on today's court proceedings. In the meantime, the DCI is still investigating the incident trying to determine if Olson was justified in shooting Rinzy. 

Court papers don't explain why Rinzy was allegedly acting out. But his criminal record shows multiple charges of drug possession dating back to 1996, including meth. 

Rinzy faces up to 150 years in prison if convicted on all counts. 

KELOLAND News reached out to Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead to ask him why Olson is already back on duty, just 10 days after the shooting. He tells KELOLAND News it's up to the discretion of each office whether or not a deputy is ready to return to work and he says Olson was ready. 
 

 


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


