SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars following a pursuit and injuries to a police officer.

Early Sunday morning authorities were called to the east side of Sioux Falls for a truck that had been running for a couple of hours. When police arrived, they found a man passed out inside the vehicle.

Police say officers turned the truck off and tried to wake the man up. The man struggled with the officers as they were trying to get him out of the vehicle. That’s when police say he turned the truck on and started to drive away.

“The other officer was half in the vehicle, half out of the vehicle. He was essentially drug for a short distance and then fell out of the car and hit his head on the concrete,” Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing on Monday.

The officer had some minor injuries including road rash on his head, arm and leg.

Police spotted the vehicle later and chased after it. Authorities arrested the man when he tried to run away.

Investigators say they also found meth and a stolen license plate.

Joshua Hamilton faces a long list of charges including fleeing police, parole absconder, assault on law enforcement, and drugs.