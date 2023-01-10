CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to a crash north of Castlewood Monday morning.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second time officers were nearly hit by other motorists who were not paying attention around crash scenes.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-29.

A truck was heading north when it lost control, went into the median and rolled.

A doctor and nurse that were passing through stopped and help the driver until first responders arrived on the scene.

The driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.