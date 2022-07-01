SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men and a woman are behind bars, accused of beating a man with a crow bar, robbing him and then leaving the victim along a rural Minnehaha County road.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted the man on Sunday on Ditch Road. He had cuts on his head. The victim went to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Authorities have made three arrests in the case. William High Hawk, Lucus Kleinschmit and Mona Little Bald Eagle all face robbery and aggravated assault charges.

William Jacob High Hawk

Lucus Kleinschmit

Mona Little Bald Eagle

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections website, at least two of the suspects have served time in prison and High Hawk is on parole for drug charges.