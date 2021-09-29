October Art and Wine Walk to feature about 30 local businesses and artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Summer may be over but as we head into fall, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy some time outdoors. This weekend is one option to do just that while also taking in some of downtown Sioux Falls’ many businesses.

Friday night you have the chance to visit local businesses in downtown, while also viewing a variety of artists and even wine samples.

It’s all part of the October Art and Wine Walk.

“There will be wine samples, a red and white wine sample, as well as a local artist in each business, so that’s 29 businesses, 29 artists, these artists are everyone from painters, sculptors, musicians, some that are non-traditional,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator, Sadie Swier said.

Intoxibakes in the Jones 421 building is one of the businesses participating.

“The art and wine walk will definitely bring some new people, it’s going to bring us some exposure, with it getting colder, we want to get in front of as many new people as we can, I think we had a good product that a lot of people would be interested in,” co-owner, Shannon Johnson said.

This will be Intoxibakes’ first time participating in Friday’s event.

“I know for sure we’re going to try to have our pink Moscato and our chocolate fudge red wine cupcakes to kind of go with the wine theme of the night,” Johnson said.

It’s an event that not only aims to highlight local businesses in town, but also local artists.

“It brings a ton of people to downtown and maybe it’s people that have never been in a certain business before, but it showcases all of these local artists and people have a good time,” Swier said.

The event is from 5-8 Friday night. You can view the art and meet the artists for free. You will need to purchase a punch card for $25 for the wine samples.