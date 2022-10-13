SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular winter sports destination is counting down the days until snow flies.

The slopes are still a shade of green at Great Bear Ski Valley, but winter will be here soon enough.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There’s a little bit of a nip in the air right now so things are progressing, we’re looking forward to winter,” Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager Dan Grider said.

Great Bear has people thinking snow and cold with this month’s OctoBEARfest event.

“We’ll sell season passes, gift cards, punch cards,” Great Bear Ski Valley Director of Inside Operations and Events Jill Lerdal said.

“Hopefully we’re going to sell anywhere between 800 and 900 passes, that would be great,” Grider said. “Just kind of get the whole winter family together again. It’s a great weekend, it’s beautiful out here, the leaves are turning, just a great kickoff for the season,” Grider added.

Great Bear is also offering a number of new programs this season, including Women of Winter.

“It’ll be for all varieties of women to come together as a community, ski and snowboard, have some lessons, do some speakers about different kinds of gear,” Lerdal said.

Now the question is… when will Great Bear start making snow?

“What I’m looking for is cold air coming out of Siberia, across Alaska, down into Canada. If we can get some snow on the ground in Canada that will help drive cold temps down here,” Grider said.

“We’re just waiting for cold weather, start making snow,” Lerdal said.

The sale starts Friday and continues through the end of October.

Great Bear Ski Valley has a target opening date of December 22nd.