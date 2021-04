GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Grant County had a busy start to the weekend with a crash near Milbank on Friday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted these pictures of the crash on their social media. In the photos, you can see a car had gone into the water.

In the post, officials say Grant County deputies and crews with the Milbank Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the car. The passenger did receive minor injuries.