SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery has a special beer on tap for a special reason.

Obscure Brewing Company’s “Accessibly Orange” ale celebrates the anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

It was signed into law on this day in 1990. Owner Don Choate says the idea got started two years ago as a way to raise awareness for the ADA.

“It’s a good opportunity to remember that there was a time period 30 plus years ago that there weren’t rights for Americans with disabilities so it’s nice to be able to celebrate that,” Choate said.

This is the second year Obscure has offered the special brew. It will be on tap until the supply runs out.