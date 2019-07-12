Obama statue to be unveiled in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A life-size bronze statue of the United States’ 44th president will be unveiled in Rapid City Saturday.

The likeness of Barack Obama will be added to the collection of 43 other presidential statues in the downtown area, beginning with George Washington. The City of Presidents is a privately funded project that has raised more than $2.5 million to pay for the statues.

Obama’s sculpture was created by Rapid City artist James Van Nuys. It took two years from concept to completion to create the statue.

Obama made a campaign stop in the city when he was running for president in 2008.

