SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service said four tornadoes were confirmed as part of the Memorial Day weekend storms.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed at 1:52 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls. The estimated wind peak was 90 mph and the path was .34 miles and 50 yards wide. The NWS said, “The tornado very briefly touched down in a residential area of Sioux Falls. This led to snapping of several trees in a confined area, along with damage to some residential structures.”

Courtesy of NWS

Minutes later a tornado touched down at 2:05 a.m. about 2.5 miles east of Brandon, the NWS said. This was the tornado that destroyed large sections of the roof at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church. It also damaged trees at one farm site. The tornado lifted east of the church. This was an EF-1 tornado with a peak wind of 105 mph. The maximum width was 50 yards and the path was. 54 miles.

The interior of Beaver Valley Church after storm damage. The NWS said a tornado caused the damage. KELOLAND News photo

Two other tornadoes touched down in Iowa and near Adrian, Minnesota, on Monday morning.

A dairy farm and hog barn were damaged by a tornado about three miles northeast of Lester, Iowa, the NWS said. This EF-1 tornado touched down at 2:17 a.m. It had a peak wind speed of 90 mph. The path length was 1.94 miles and at it widest it was 75 yards.

At 2:33 a.m. am EF-0 tornado touched down briefly about 4.6 miles southwest of Adrian, the NWS said. The tornado snapped trees and did minor damage to buildings at two farm sites. The maximum peak wind was 75 mph. The path was .90 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.