Nursing students eager to begin careers despite pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing students at the University of Sioux Falls began their classes last week as they start to learn how to help others at their most trying times.

It’s a fulfilling career path these nursing students have been waiting a long time to pursue.

And nothing was going to stop them, not even a global pandemic.

“I wanted to be a nurse since I was in like 7th grade, so it’s always been a dream and the fact that I could have a go about making it come true. COVID-19 just made me what to do it even more so because of everything that’s been going on,” said Karly Ssadickerson, freshmen.

The University of Sioux Falls says they haven’t seen a decrease in the number of nursing students on campus.

“There’s a lot of students that have thought about this career for their lives so the pandemic has definitely caused them to reflect on things a little bit. However, a lot of them have wanted this job for a long time so they are ready to go and hit the ground running,” said Andra Thompson, Assistant Professor of Nursing.

Although there are some challenges they may face entering the medical field during the pandemic, they are excited to begin this new journey.

“Even with the pandemic, I’m very very excited to go into the nursing field because I just really want to help people, and now so more than ever we really need nurses,” freshman Madden Lardy said.

Some students have already had hands on experiences working in the medical field by being CNAs.

“It was hard at first, because you really became like the resident’s family. They didn’t have anyone that could come see them, all they had was like window visits or phone calls, which is not the same as one on one, face to face communication. So it was hard for them, but rewarding for us,” said Ashley Elton, freshman.

These students are eager to be able to start helping.

“I remember when it first started and they were talking about how all the nurses were struggling I was just like “i wish I knew, I had the knowledge, to be able to jump in and help,” Ssadickerson said.