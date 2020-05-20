Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 92 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 46; Active cases at 1,108
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Gov. Noem holds COVID-19 update

Minnesota nursing homes accept COVID-19 patients, even as deaths climb

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota hospitals continue to discharge patients infected with COVID-19 to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities where the majority of coronavirus deaths have occurred.

Some lawmakers, families of residents and others are voicing their opposition to the transfers, saying they are endangering the health of the uninfected who live in the facilities.

Reports say they are calling for more scrutiny from state officials over the transfers, including tougher standards over which facilities should be allowed to accept infected patients. The Minnesota Department of Health turned to nursing homes to relieve hospitals that were at risk of being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests