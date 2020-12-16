Nursing home and long-term caregivers in Rapid City receive COVID-19 vaccination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 vaccinations are making their way into nursing homes. As part of “Phase 1A,” caregivers who work in long-term care and nursing home facilities are among the first receiving vaccinations.

Nancy Keller is a staff member at West Hills Village nursing home. She’s excited to get the vaccine to keep her patients safe.

“I did this for them. I’m so proud to be there, thankful to be. I’m working for a great staff and the residents there. And I look forward to the day when they can do what they want to do. They’ve got a lot of living and memories to make and this is the first step for them,” Keller said.

Keller got her first shot. Then, stuck around for 30 minutes to monitor for any kind of reaction from the vaccine.

“It was very easy and painless and I’m very excited to be a part of this. COVID take this because it has taken enough from everybody,” Keller said.

Daryl Reinicke is the nursing home’s CEO. While the vaccination was not mandatory for caregivers, it’s strongly encouraged.

“I think without hesitation anyone who has an opportunity to get the vaccine really needs to seriously consider getting it for themselves and for the people around them,” Reinicke said.

The caregivers who got the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations today will return in 21 days to get their second round of shots.

“Didn’t feel it and I’m very fortunate and glad that I get to have it and I’m excited for our community in the direction now that we are finally starting to go,” Reinicke said.

In Phase 2 and later phases, smaller providers, private clinics, rural health providers, pharmacies and employers will be able to administer the vaccine to the public.