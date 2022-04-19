SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nurses at Avera Regional Medical Center in Marshall held an informational picket outside the facility on Tuesday, according to a release sent out by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA).

MNA says the nurses want Avera executives to put patients before profits to address the understaffing and retention issues at the hospital and to prioritize safe and high-quality patient care.

This comes as nurses at the facility represented by the group bargain for a new contract with the health system.

“We are asking hospital executives to do what needs to be done to attract and retain nurses so we can continue to provide the high-quality care our community expects and deserves,” said Mary McConnell, RN at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. “Nurses kept our hospitals running and our patients cared for through the pandemic. Now it is time for hospital management to listen to and value our nurses, and to give us the support we need to continue to provide exceptional patient care at the bedside.”

The group is asking for “better wages; for health insurance comparable to what other Avera employees receive; and for respectful scheduling practices that allow nurses to plan for child care and to maintain a work and home life balance.”

In response to questions about the planned event, Avera shared the following statement with KELOLAND News on Monday:

We respect our MNA-represented employees’ right to speak out on issues of importance to them. We are committed to a good-faith and collaborative relationship with the Minnesota Nurses Association. We continue to make progress in contract discussions and we remain hopeful that a new contract is within reach. There are two key points on which we and the MNA agree. First, our nurses are an essential and valued part of the team of medical professionals who provide our patients and their families with the best possible care. Second, our nurses deserve a fair and respectful contract that reflects the value of their contribution to our mission of service to our community. We feel our discussions have reflected that. Over the last year, we have made meaningful progress in working together to improve our workplace culture through mutual listening and respect and a focus on living out the Avera mission in our work each day. We place a high priority on continuing this important work. We care about the health and well-being of all of our patients and staff, and focus on supporting each other as we work together to serve the needs of our region.

The previous contract between Avera and MNA expired in September of 2021, and a new one has not been agreed to.