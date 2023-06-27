SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -About 100,000 registered nurses left the workforce during the past two years due to stress, burnout and retirement.

Thousands of others are reportedly going to leave their jobs in the next four years. That’s according to a recent study by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

That’s why medical facilities and health care centers like the Good Samaritan Society are getting creative when it comes to filling those open positions.

The search for nurses is turning into a job in itself.

“So we are having a hiring event, it’s one of a kind,” administrator of Good Samaritan Society Village Dana Bachmeier said.

The Good Samaritan Society is hosting a one-day hiring event, sort of a band-aid approach, to try and address a nursing shortage.

“By having this event we are really trying to combat that and come up with creative ways to bring those great nurses in and care for our residents,” Bachmeier said.

Potential applicants get a tour of the facility, ask questions of staff and residents, and enjoy a free lunch at a food truck.

“And they can even apply for a job, interview on the spot,” Bachmeier said.

They can even get offered a job if they meet the qualifications.

Vicki Saffel is one of 50 potential new hires who attended today’s event.

“I’ve worked for about 20 years doing patient care and med aid work, so that’s what brought me here is the openings for that,” Saffel said.

Med Aids are the ones who help administer medications to the residents to make sure they’re getting the right meds and the right dosages.

Saffel loves helping the elderly, but it’s more than just that.

“I love their stories and the history they tell and just having enjoyment being around them they make me very happy,” Saffel said.

The staff here say that’s one of the rewards of working here.

“I think it’s that family-like culture that we really try to create here, it’s not just that you’re seeing this resident one day and they are leaving, you are here for the rest of their lives and you’re creating those bonds with them and giving them that quality of life they so deserve,” Bachmeier said.