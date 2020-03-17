Nurse triage line and drive through sample collection for COVID-19 at Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, Monument Health of Rapid City launched its first drive-through for people with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Before coming to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing, you can get pre-screened by calling the number 1-800-279-1466. By noon today, nurses at the triage line received at least 25 calls and sent a handful of people for testing.

“People are hearing that we have this resource available, they are calling with the right questions about symptoms to help us assess what is happening with them and keep them as well as the rest of the community as safe as possible,” Stephanie Lahr, CIO and CMIO, MD at Monument Health, said.

If callers meet certain criteria, they can set up an appointment at the drive-through.

“We will go through a variety of questions with them and then we can help them determine if they need to be tested or need additional evaluation clinically in one of our environments,” Lahr said.

Once the tests are complete, couriers take them to the state lab.

“One goes in the morning and the other in the afternoon, so if they receive testing in Pierre prior to noon they are trying to get testing completed by the end of the day, usually it’s into the evening,” Michelle Stephens, VP of Operations at Monument Health, said.

With more and more testing being done, the state says it can take 24 to 48 hours to get answers.

“So we will continue to monitor that on a daily basis and then the next step is once we receive the testing in the laboratory, we call the patient’s provider and then the provider will call the patient with the results,” Stephens said.

Monument Health officials say they hope to have in-house testing for COVID-19 by the end of April.