CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — A Chamberlain nurse admits to tampering with powerful medication that was supposed to be used for patients.

Lisa Merrigan has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a controlled substance.

Federal court documents say she replaced two vials of fentanyl citrate with another liquid in August and September of last year.

Fentanyl citrate is a potent synthetic opioid used for sedation and for patients with severe pain from cancer.

Merrigan is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th.