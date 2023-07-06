CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — A Chamberlain nurse admits to tampering with powerful medication that was supposed to be used for patients.
Lisa Merrigan has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a controlled substance.
Federal court documents say she replaced two vials of fentanyl citrate with another liquid in August and September of last year.
Fentanyl citrate is a potent synthetic opioid used for sedation and for patients with severe pain from cancer.
Merrigan is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th.