Numbers in for 2021 Nest Predator Bounty program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 Nest Predator Bounty Program has wrapped up for the year in South Dakota.

More than 54,000 tails were turned in by nearly 2,800 participants. Nearly 30 percent of the people who took part in the program were under the age of 18.

A large majority of the tails were turned in East River.

The program looks to reduce the nest predator populations to protect pheasant and duck nests.

2021 marked the third year of the program. Governor Kristi Noem’s office says the strong 2020 pheasant season proved the success of the program, so the bounty was doubled this year to $10 per-tail.