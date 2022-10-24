SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The midterm elections are just over two weeks away.

Starting Tuesday KELOLAND Media Group will begin releasing the numbers from our scientific poll that was conducted last week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the KELOLAND/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we asked voters a number of questions about the candidates and ballot measures.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect to see over the next few days.

Tuesday we will be looking at the scientific numbers for two ballot measures.

We asked ‘How do you plan to vote on Constitutional Amendment D, an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution which would expand Medicaid eligibility.’

We also asked ‘How do you plan to vote on Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana for recreational purposes in South Dakota.’

Abortion has been a hot topic this election year.

Does the overturning of Roe V Wade make you more or less likely to vote?

‘South Dakota bans abortion in all cases, except those necessary to preserve the life of the mother. We asked ‘Do you support or oppose this policy?’

On Wednesday, we’ll look at the numbers in the governor’s race, whether or not the grocery tax should be repealed and what are the most important issues to you this year.

Thursday we’ll look at the polling numbers in the U.S. Senate and U.S. Houses races. We also asked if you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President.

Does the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago make you more or less likely to support Donald Trump if he runs for President in 2024?

And we asked a hypothetical question regarding the 2024 Presidential Election. If Donald Trump runs against Joe Biden who would you vote for?

Our poll has a margin of error plus or minus 2.4 percent.