SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Looking for something to do this Friday? All you have to do is head to downtown Sioux Falls. There are a number of events kicking off the summer season – all within walking distance of each other.

From First Friday to the start of the Levitt at the Falls concert series, plus the first Eastbank Block Party of the season, it’s not too hard to find a way to have fun this Friday.

Sticks and Steel is located at 8th and Railroad, which is where hundreds of people will gather for Friday’s block party.

“Live music in our parking lot that is free to everyone, and of course that brings so much foot traffic to our area,” store manager, Sticks and Steel, Melanie Cotton said.

To celebrate the different events, Cotton says they are featuring a new product series at their shop, but that’s not all.

“During the block party, at the top of every hour, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. we are giving away one of our new products so they are magnetic frames,” Cotton said.

“Sioux Falls is becoming a city with a full calendar of events and there are multiple things happening every day, every night, every weekend,” community outreach manager, DTSF, Sadie Swier said. “It’s made even easier when it’s in downtown Sioux Falls because they can come to the block party, enjoy some food truck fare, but then head over and listen to some more live music at the Levitt and they can walk two blocks between those two places.”

These events also bring people to an area of downtown they may have never experienced before.

“I love this event, or series of events, because it brings so many new people to the area, our regulars, they know we have great parking, they know we are near parking ramps, and this introduces those amenities to new people,” Cotton said.



