SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good afternoon. Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Midday on Friday, March 24.

Xcel Energy will start to power down its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, today to make permanent repairs.

A Federal Judge has found a man who was already serving a 25-year sentence for raping an 8-year old child guilty of child pornography.

People across KELOLAND saw the Northern Lights in the sky last night.

Plans for barefoot tours are in the works at Westminster Abbey on the site of the coronation of King Charles.