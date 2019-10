Wind and fog may have played a role in a deadly plane crash near Aberdeen earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says 70-year-old Gerald Seliski of Hecla, crashed into a tree in wind and fog, shortly after taking off from the Aberdeen Regional Airport on October 9.

A hunter found the wreckage about a week later

The NTSB said Seliski did not have a pilot’s certificate.