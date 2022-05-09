CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released more information on a fatal 2019 plane crash near Chamberlain, South Dakota.

On April 29, 2022, officials released more than 200 pages of investigative documents related to the deadly plane crash that killed 9 of 12 members of an Idaho family on Nov. 30, 2019. The plane was headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho.

This is not the final investigative report.

Federal investigators say that accumulation of ice on the wings and other parts of the plane was a key factor in the crash. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Chamberlain Municipal Airport.

Video and photos included in the report show the snowy conditions at the airport during takeoff and what appears to be snow build-up on the plane’s tail.

The passengers in the plane were staying at a hunting lodge in the Chamberlain area. According to documents in the investigative report, the lodge owner asked the pilot not to leave that day and to stay at the lodge.

The lodge owner and the airport manager both told the NTSB that they saw the pilot chipping ice from the plane. The ladder being used did not allow the pilot to reach the top of the tail, the lodge owner told the NTSB.

The pilot told him that the airplane was 98% good and the remaining ice would come off during takeoff, the lodge owner said in his report to the NTSB.

The image on the left was taken right before takeoff. The image on the right is of an exemplar PC-12 taken

from a similar angle. | Courtesy NTSB

A third witness said it was snowing too hard for him to see the plane, according to NTSB documents. He also said the plane didn’t not travel over his relative’s house “like all of the others that do that takeoff in that direction,” according to the NTSB documents.

The new documents contain witness statements, photos from the crash, weather reports, flight data recorder transcripts, aircraft details and additional information about the crash.

KELOLAND News will be going through the documents released by the NTSB and will update this story throughout the day.