NTSB investigating deadly plane crash

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — The National Transportation Safety Board will be arriving in Chamberlain at any moment now to investigate a deadly plane crash over the holiday weekend.

The victims in the plane crash were from Idaho and returning home from a hunting trip when their small plane went down.

The plane was a single-engine turboprop passenger aircraft.

It’s believed to have been carrying 12 people when it crashed Saturday afternoon, near a mile from the Chamberlain airport.

The area was under a winter storm warning at the time.

Businessmen Kirk and Jim Hansen have been identified as two of the victims.

Courtesy Kyani Inc.

Kirk’s son, Stockton Hansen, is also believed to be among the dead. Family members say he recently got married.

The passengers ranged in age from 7 to 81. Two people in their 20s and a teenager survived the crash.

