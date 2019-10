Northern State University is altering Gypsy Day plans for Saturday due to anticipated inclement weather.

The university says the Gypsy Day Parade will not take place as usual on Main Street. Parade entrants are asked to line up their floats in the tailgate area of Swisher Field to be viewed and judged during the Wolves football game, which will be played as scheduled at 2:30 p.m.

No other changes are planned to the Gypsy Days schedule, though officials will continue to monitor the situation.