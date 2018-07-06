NSU Tearing Down Jerde Hall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABERDEEN, S.D. - A longtime dormitory at Northern State University is being demolished.

On Thursday, crews began knocking down Jerde Hall, which has housed students for 50 years. The school shared videos of the process on social media.

A new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be built on the site.