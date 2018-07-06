Local News

NSU Tearing Down Jerde Hall

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 11:10 AM CDT

ABERDEEN, S.D. - A longtime dormitory at Northern State University is being demolished. 

On Thursday, crews began knocking down Jerde Hall, which has housed students for 50 years.  The school shared videos of the process on social media. 

A new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be built on the site.

 

  

