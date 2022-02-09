ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A revamped space for students is now open at Northern State University.

Northern State University has about 40 recognized student organizations.

But in the past, not all had a space to call their own.

“Primarily the larger ones had designated campus space, but that meant maybe 10 of the 40 organizations had space, so the other 30 organizations had no designated space on campus,” NSU director of student involvement and leadership Megan Frewaldt said.

But that’s all changed.

Just recently the university opened its Student Organizations Hub, a place for all organizations to connect, create, and collaborate.

“They can reserve office spaces and there’s meeting rooms available to them and they also have a lounge,” Frewaldt said.

Due to supply chain issues, the university is still waiting on some items to arrive, but the space is already being used.

“We’re excited to add some speakers and some music up here so I’m really hoping this is just a lively, fun, loud place in the future,” NSU dean of students Sean Blackburn said.

NSU senior James Heisinger has been involved in several student organizations over the years.

He calls the updated space a great change.

“I think just giving that access to other groups that didn’t have it beforehand is the highlight,” NSU student James Heisinger said.

“A big piece of being successful in college is finding your belonging, finding your place at the university. A lot of research has shown when students feel like they belong at the institution they’re more likely to graduate and do well,” Frewaldt said.

And they’re hoping the space will be a hub for more success.

The Student Organizations Hub is located in the student center.