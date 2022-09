All Posts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University is making changes to its merit-based Wolf PACT scholarship program.

This includes a new test-optional category based solely on high school GPA.

That means students would not need to take the ACT or SAT to qualify for a Wolf PACT scholarship.

The highest scholarship amount has been increased to $16,000 over four years.

These new changes will be awarded to first-year, full-time students starting in the summer of 2023.