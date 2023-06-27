SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University is launching a two-year degree program in early childhood education to help meet the demand for day care providers in South Dakota.

Northern’s Early Childhood Education scholarship will provide full tuition, fees, and book scholarships to five students who start the program this fall.

Scholarship recipients will commit to working in childcare in South Dakota for two years after earning their associate degree.

Right now the state has more than 100 open positions in early childhood settings, with most employers listing an associate degree in early childhood education as a preferred qualification.