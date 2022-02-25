SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NSIC Tournament quarterfinals tip-off Saturday, marking the first of four consecutive days of college basketball at the Sanford Pentagon.

16 men’s and women’s basketball teams remain in the championship mix at the NSIC Tournament.

“It’s going to be good basketball, really good basketball,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said.

As the teams prepare to take the court, NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind reflects on a challenging season full of schedule changes due to COVID-19.

“The hardest thing this year was people were tired, they were exhausted from the changes and just wanted that type of disruption to go away but we managed it. Our administrators have worked hard, our athletic trainers have worked hard, our student-athletes have been patient and tolerant, and that’s why we’re here today,” Lind said.

Basketball fans are also being rewarded for their patience.

“We’re really, really excited to get fans back in the building,” Lind said.

They’ll be out in full force at the NSIC Tournament for the first time since 2020.

“March Madness loses a little of its magic when the fans aren’t in the building and so we’re excited for the student-athletes to be able to perform and play in front of a crowd again,” Sanford Pentagon Vice President of Operations Jesse Smith said.

The month of March isn’t just about basketball. This week, the Pentagon announced a pair of country concerts, including Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch.

“We’ve challenged the team here to go out and find new events and as we’ve slowly started to open back up following guidelines from the state, from the municipality, from our own leadership we’ve gotten a little brave to go out and find some things that will help bring people back to the Pentagon,” Smith said.

Cole Swindell will perform on March 25th, while Dustin Lynch takes the stage on April 28th at the Sanford Pentagon.

