NSIC cancels fall season and all sports through Dec. 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major Division II conference, home to three South Dakota colleges, has cancelled all sports through Dec. 31.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference made the announcement on Thursday. The conference cited the NCAA Board of Governors’ decision to meet specific requirements for fall sports and the NCAA Division II President’s Council decision to cancel fall champions.

Sioux Falls-based Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls as well as Aberdeen-based Northern State University compete in the conference.

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said in a news release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester.”