SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — The NSIC Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday, and continues Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The University of Mary men practiced this morning in advance of its quarterfinal game against Minnesota Duluth. Last February, the event was closed to fans due to COVID-19.

This year, they’ll be back in full force.

“Since we closed the championship last year, we’ve been planning for this year and I think that folks are excited to be here. There’s still mitigation efforts happening, but we’re going to be able to operate a championship from Saturday to Tuesday in a safe space,” Erin Lind, NSIC Commissioner said.

Saturday’s schedule starts with a pair of men’s basketball games, including Augustana against Southwest Minnesota State at 1:30 p.m. The championship games are set for Tuesday.