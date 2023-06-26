SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The National Parks Service has denied Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest application for a permit to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Noem applied for the July 2023 permit last summer.

KELOLAND News reached out to the NPS to find out what happened with that request. A spokesperson for the NPS said after careful consideration, the parks service was unable to grant the governor’s request to hold a special event with fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Noem’s office for a comment about the latest decision.

In a July 2022 news release, Noem’s office said she wants to work with the Biden Administration and “give the people the celebration they deserve” in 2023.

This is the third year in a row the NPS has denied the state’s permit applications.

The first two years the NPS cited environmental concerns and objections from Native American tribes.

In July 2022, the Eighth Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals ruled against an appeal from Noem. The decision said removing the NPS permit process would make it harder, not easier, to have a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

In South Dakota, fireworks can start being sold June 27 through July 5. In permitted locations, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks from June 27 to the first Sunday after July 4 and from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.