‘Now is the time for people to step up even if they’re young, even if they’re healthy’: Dusty Johnson receives COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 continue, and on Tuesday, South Dakota’s only lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives received his vaccine.

“I want to do my part, and I want to encourage everybody else to do their part as well,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Johnson received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I think our entire country is really looking to get back to normal,” Johnson said. “COVID has been a pain. I mean obviously there’s been a human death toll, but there’s also been a real toll in fewer visits to grandparents, viewer public events. This is how we get back to normal.”

The resounding consensus is that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe. There is, however, a lot of bad information out there about them.

“I’ve got it in my system because I want to try to model good behavior,” Johnson said. “If we want to get to herd immunity, if we want to make sure that this, these communities can open back up fully, we got to get the vaccines in arms.”

Johnson has a high profile in South Dakota by virtue of what he does in Washington. But just like everyone else, he plays a role in overcoming COVID-19.

“Now is the time for people to step up even if they’re young,” Johnson said. “Even if they’re healthy, we got to get this country back to normal, and the vaccine is one of the greatest developments in medical history. This administration and the previous administration and all of the scientists and researchers really deserve a ton of credit. Let’s honor their effort by getting the vaccine.”